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FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain end 16-year knockout drought, thrash Austria 3-0 to reach last 16

Mikel Oyarzabal scored twice as Spain controlled the game from the beginning to finish. They will face either Portugal or Croatia in the last 16.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jul 03, 2026, 03:02 AM IST|Updated: Jul 03, 2026, 03:07 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain end 16-year knockout drought, thrash Austria 3-0 to reach last 16
Image Credit: Spain&#039;s Pau Cubarsi in action. (Photo: Reuters via ANI)

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