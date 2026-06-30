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FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain handed major boost as Nico Williams avoids serious injury

Spain have received a major boost after tests confirmed Nico Williams did not suffer a torn groin muscle and could return later in the FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout stage. The winger will miss the Round of 32 clash against Austria, but remains in contention for the last 16 or quarter-finals if Spain progress.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 30, 2026, 07:34 AM IST|Updated: Jun 30, 2026, 07:34 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain handed major boost as Nico Williams avoids serious injury
Image Credit: IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

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