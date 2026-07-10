Belgium, meanwhile, have enjoyed a topsy-turvy, goal-filled knockout stage so far. Seemingly down and out when losing 2-0 to Senegal in the Round of 32, the Red Devils rallied to snatch a famous 3-2 extra-time victory. Against co-hosts USA in the Round of 16, it was more straightforward as Charles De Ketelaere's first-half double set Belgium on their way to a comfortable 4-1 win in Seattle.