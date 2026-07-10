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FIFA World Cup 2026, Spain vs Belgium QF live streaming: When and where to watch Lamine Yamal's match in India?

The clash with Spain is Belgium's third quarter-final in four World Cups and fourth overall; the Red Devils beat La Roja at this stage in 1986 and Brazil in 2018, sandwiching a loss to Argentina in 2014. Here are the live streaming details for the match.
 

Published: Jul 10, 2026, 07:48 PM IST|Updated: Jul 10, 2026, 07:48 PM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026, Spain vs Belgium QF live streaming: When and where to watch Lamine Yamal's match in India?
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