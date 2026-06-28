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FIFA World Cup 2026: Steve Clarke resigns as Scotland head coach after group-stage exit

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke has stepped down from his role, ending his seven-year reign, after Croatia's win over Ghana confirmed that his team's exit from the FIFA World Cup 2026. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 28, 2026, 10:50 AM IST|Updated: Jun 28, 2026, 10:50 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026: Steve Clarke resigns as Scotland head coach after group-stage exit
Image Credit: IANS

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