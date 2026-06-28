/FIFA World Cup 2026: Steve Clarke resigns as Scotland head coach after group-stage exit

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke has stepped down from his role, ending his seven-year reign, after Croatia's win over Ghana confirmed that his team's exit from the FIFA World Cup 2026.
The 62-year-old led Scotland to its first men’s World Cup in 28 years, following back-to-back UEFA EURO qualifications - and started the campaign with a 1-0 victory against Haiti. Defeats to Morocco and Brazil consigned Scotland to third place in the group and elimination from the tournament.
However, despite agreeing a new four-year contract ahead of the 2026 finals kicking off, Clarke announced his resignation in the wake of a disappointing Group C campaign.
In a statement shared by the Scottish Football Association, Clarke expressed his pride in the squad’s achievements during his tenure. "The most emotional part of this goodbye is for my players, without whom we wouldn’t have had any of the memories that we’ve accumulated from 2019 until now.
"They deserve all the praise and adulation that they receive, and it was truly an honour to be called their Gaffer. Thanks for having me and good luck to my successor," he said.
Scotland's FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign got off to a winning start when they beat Haiti 1-0, but defeat by the same scoreline to Morocco was followed up by a costly 3-0 loss to Brazil which was strewn with defensive errors.
Despite their three points, Scotland failed to progress to the last 32 due to their inferior goal difference.
Ian Maxwell, Scottish FA Chief Executive, said, “While we are all disappointed to have exited the World Cup at the group stage, we must not lose sight of the undeniable progress made during Steve’s seven years in charge.
“From starting as a pot four team in 2019 to topping our World Cup qualifying group, he has more than delivered on the remit to take Scotland back to a major tournament.
“We thank Steve for his record-breaking contribution and know that when the disappointment of World Cup elimination subsides, the Scotland supporters will be thankful for the memories of marching with pride at major tournaments once again. Finally, on behalf of the board of the Scottish FA I would like to make special mention to our incredible supporters."
Everton boss David Moyes is reportedly among the front runners to replace Clarke ahead of the 2028 Euros, where Scotland could be playing on home soil.
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