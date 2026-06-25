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  • /FIFA World Cup 2026: Sunil Chhetri hails Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo legacy, welcomes Kylian Mbappe-Erling Haaland era

FIFA World Cup 2026: Sunil Chhetri hails Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo legacy, welcomes Kylian Mbappe-Erling Haaland era

Sunil Chhetri praised Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo for their extraordinary longevity and relentless hunger to succeed despite achieving almost everything in football. He also welcomed the rise of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, saying fans are fortunate to witness both generations of stars on the world stage.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 25, 2026, 03:38 PM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 03:38 PM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026: Sunil Chhetri hails Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo legacy, welcomes Kylian Mbappe-Erling Haaland era
Image Credit: IANSSource: IANS

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