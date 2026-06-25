/FIFA World Cup 2026: Sunil Chhetri hails Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo legacy, welcomes Kylian Mbappe-Erling Haaland era

Reflecting on the performances of the world's leading forwards, Chhetri said the tournament's marquee names have all risen to the occasion. "I think none of them have disappointed. Messi, Ronaldo, Haaland, Mbappé, Harry Kane, Isak, Gyokeres; all the strikers who were talked about before the tournament have delivered. It's not very common for all the big names to come to the party so early in a major tournament, and that's been amazing for football fans," he concluded.