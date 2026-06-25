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FIFA World Cup 2026: Switzerland beat Canada 2-1 in Group B clash as hosts miss late equaliser before knockouts

Switzerland controlled important moments of the second half and made their chances count, with Vargas and Manzambi putting them in charge early after the break. Canada responded late through Promise David but could not find the equaliser despite sustained pressure in added time.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jun 25, 2026, 03:04 AM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 03:07 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026: Switzerland beat Canada 2-1 in Group B clash as hosts miss late equaliser before knockouts
Image Credit: Switzerland&#039;s Granit Xhaka in action with Canada&#039;s Jonathan David and Nathan Saliba. (Photo: Reuters via ANI)Source: Bureau

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