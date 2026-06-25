/FIFA World Cup 2026: Switzerland beat Canada 2-1 in Group B clash as hosts miss late equaliser before knockouts

FIFA World Cup 2026: Making history by reaching the knockout stage for the first time, Switzerland finished top of Group B after a 2-1 win over Canada in Vancouver. The match swung after a flat first half, before both teams produced a more open second period filled with chances at both ends.
Canada started with intent at BC Place but struggled to turn possession into openings in the early stages. Switzerland were more clinical when their moment came just 40 seconds into the second half. A cross from the right caused confusion in the Canadian box, and Breel Embolo’s presence forced defenders out of position. The loose ball fell kindly to Ruben Vargas, who took a touch before finishing cleanly with his right foot to put Switzerland ahead.
After going behind, Canada found it difficult to settle for a spell. Switzerland controlled the tempo and looked more organised in possession, with Granit Xhaka helping dictate play from midfield. However, the Canadian side was within reach of the game and gradually began to build pressure as the half progressed.
The breakthrough for Switzerland came again in the 57th minute through Johan Manzambi. A long ball from the back was not cleanly dealt with, and Embolo was strong to keep the move alive. The ball eventually reached Manzambi, who struck a low effort that slipped past the Canadian goalkeeper. It was not the cleanest of finishes, but it doubled Switzerland’s lead and left Canada with work to do.
Canada responded with energy and began pushing higher up the pitch. Their pressure finally paid off in the 75th minute. Substitute Promise David made an immediate impact after a well-worked move involving Richie Laryea Saliba. He controlled a long pass with a clever touch and set up David, who stretched to poke the ball home and bring Canada back into the contest. The goal lifted the atmosphere in the stadium and gave the hosts a new belief.
The closing stages saw Canada throw everything forward. Long throws, set pieces and crosses into the box created late pressure on the Swiss defence. Derek Cornelius came close from a free-kick, while a late header from Promise David forced goalkeeper Gregor Kobel into action. However, Switzerland held firm under sustained pressure.
Six minutes of added time offered Canada one last chance to level the match. Johnston delivered repeated set-piece balls into the box, but the final touch never came. In the final moments, Canada continued to search for an equaliser, but Switzerland managed the situation well and saw out the win.
Full-time arrived with Switzerland at the top of the group on points, while Canada’s defeat did not stop them from progressing. Bosnia and Herzegovina also finished level on points with Canada but fell behind on goal difference, confirming Canada’s place in the knockout stage.
The result now sends Canada to Los Angeles for their next match, where they are likely to face South Korea, while Switzerland move forward as group winners after a disciplined and efficient performance.
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