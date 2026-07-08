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FIFA World Cup 2026: Switzerland beat Colombia on penalties after 0-0 thriller, book quarter-final clash with Messi’s Argentina

Switzerland held their nerve in a tense shootout to keep their title hopes alive. Colombia’s missed chances proved costly after a goalless battle in Vancouver.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jul 08, 2026, 04:50 AM IST|Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 04:50 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026: Switzerland beat Colombia on penalties after 0-0 thriller, book quarter-final clash with Messi’s Argentina
Image Credit: Switzerland&#039;s Denis Zakaria in action with Colombia&#039;s Gustavo Puerta and Luis Diaz. (Photo: Reuters via ANI)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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