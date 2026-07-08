/FIFA World Cup 2026: Switzerland beat Colombia on penalties after 0-0 thriller, book quarter-final clash with Messi’s Argentina

FIFA World Cup 2026: Switzerland booked their place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarter-finals after beating Colombia in a tense penalty shootout following a goalless draw over 120 minutes in Vancouver. Ruben Vargas scored the decisive spot-kick as the Swiss won the shootout 4-3 and set up a last-eight meeting with Argentina.
The result ended Colombia’s impressive World Cup run despite their strong performance throughout the match. The South Americans created the better opportunities during extra time and looked close to finding a winner, but Switzerland survived the pressure before holding their nerve from the penalty spot.
Switzerland will now face Lionel Messi’s Argentina in the quarter-finals. Argentina reached the last eight after making a comeback against Egypt. They overturned a 2-0 deficit to win the match 3-2.
Both teams came into the match without a defeat. They had collected seven points each in the group stage before reaching the round of 32. Switzerland topped their group after wins over Bosnia and Herzegovina and Canada, while Colombia finished first in their group after victories against Uzbekistan and DR Congo.
The opening stages in Vancouver were cautious, with both sides giving little away. Colombia tried to use the pace of Luis Díaz on the counter-attack, while Switzerland looked to create openings through Breel Embolo and Dan Ndoye.
Colombia goalkeeper Camilo Vargas was forced into action midway through the first half when Switzerland began to increase their attacking pressure. Fabian Rieder tested him with a powerful effort from distance, but the shot went straight at the goalkeeper.
Colombia’s best moments came through their wide players and quick passing moves. James Rodríguez continued to provide creativity from midfield, but Switzerland’s defence did well to cut off the supply towards Díaz.
The closest chance of the first half came when Colombia’s Kevin Puerta found space outside the box and aimed for the top corner. Swiss goalkeeper Gregor Kobel reacted quickly to push the effort away.
At half-time, neither side had found the breakthrough, with both teams struggling to create clear chances in the penalty area.
The second half followed a similar pattern, with neither team able to find the final pass needed to break the deadlock. Switzerland came close when Rieder curled a free-kick narrowly wide, while Colombia missed a golden opportunity through Luis Suárez after he intercepted a loose ball but fired wide from a promising position.
The match became more open after substitutions, with Colombia bringing on Juan Fernando Quintero and James Rodríguez moving into a more attacking role.
Extra time finally produced the chances that had been missing. Colombia began the additional period with strength and almost scored when Jaminton Campaz forced Kobel into a save that pushed the ball onto the post.
Moments later, Colombia came even closer. A header from Jhon Lucumí struck the crossbar and left Switzerland relieved.
The biggest chance of the night arrived in the 115th minute when Campaz found himself through on goal after Granit Xhaka lost possession. With only Kobel to beat, the Colombian forward sent his shot over the bar and wasted a huge opportunity to send his team into the quarter-finals.
Switzerland also had chances, with Zeki Amdouni forcing a save from Vargas, but neither side could find the winning goal before the final whistle.
The match moved to penalties, with neither Switzerland nor Colombia having previously won a World Cup match decided by a shootout.
Colombia took the first penalty through Juan Fernando Quintero, who confidently sent the ball into the net. Xhaka responded for Switzerland, although Vargas got a hand to the effort before it crossed the line.
The shootout then turned into a battle of nerves. Colombia captain Davinson Sánchez hit the crossbar, while Manuel Akanji missed for Switzerland by sending his effort over.
The decisive moment came when Vargas stepped up for Switzerland’s final penalty. The Swiss forward calmly converted, while Colombia’s Vargas dived the wrong way, sending Switzerland through.
Colombia’s players were left disappointed after dominating large parts of the match, but Switzerland celebrated a memorable win that keeps their World Cup campaign alive.
The Swiss are now through to their first World Cup quarter-final since 1954, where they will face an Argentina side that produced one of the tournament’s biggest comebacks against Egypt.
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