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FIFA World Cup 2026: 'This is not the end' Morocco coach sends warning after Brazil draw

Morocco manager Mohamed Ouahbi said his side had laid down an early World Cup marker after a 1-1 draw with Brazil on Saturday, declaring his team was capable of more.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 14, 2026, 12:38 PM IST|Updated: Jun 14, 2026, 12:38 PM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026: 'This is not the end' Morocco coach sends warning after Brazil draw
Image Credit: Pic Credits: (IANS)

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