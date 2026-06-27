That injury, and Tino Livramento’s earlier withdrawal from the competition with a calf problem, has led to questions over Tuchel’s squad selection. The only recognised full-backs picked were James, Livramento and Djed Spence, with midfielder-turned-defender Nico O'Reilly and centre-back Dan Burn also deputising at left-back. Spence, Jarell Quansah and Ezri Konsa can all provide cover on the right if required.