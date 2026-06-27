Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Other Sports
  • /FIFA World Cup 2026: Thomas Tuchel confident in England's full-back options despite Reece James injury setback

FIFA World Cup 2026: Thomas Tuchel confident in England's full-back options despite Reece James injury setback

Reece James was assessed following England's goalless draw with Ghana on Tuesday and stayed at the team's Kansas City base rather than traveling to New Jersey for the Panama match.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 27, 2026, 11:56 PM IST|Updated: Jun 27, 2026, 11:56 PM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026: Thomas Tuchel confident in England's full-back options despite Reece James injury setback
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
FIFA World Cup 2026: Thomas Tuchel confident in England's full-back options despite Reece James injury setback
FIFA World Cup 20263 min ago
2
India vs Australia23 min ago
3
'PM Modi27 min ago
4
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal50 min ago
5
centre on operation sindoor59 min ago