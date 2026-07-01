/FIFA World Cup 2026 Today matches: How to watch these games in India, Check timings and all information

Belgian manager Rudi Garcia is widely expected to deploy a formidable starting lineup, anchoring the defense with world class goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois between the posts. Creative maestro Kevin De Bruyne and a host of elite attacking players will be tasked with supplying the necessary offensive spark and midfield dominance.

While Belgium's extensive tournament pedigree and sheer technical excellence position them as the pre match favorites, Senegal represents a dangerous obstacle. Having advanced to the knockout phase as one of the strongest third placed teams, the African nation is well known for its immense physical presence, explosive counter attacking speed, and an unrelenting competitive spirit. This clash of European tactical fluidity and African defensive resilience is scheduled to take place at Lumen Field, promising an open and highly entertaining battle.