/FIFA World Cup 2026 Today matches: How to watch these games in India, Check timings and all information

The highly anticipated knockout stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup is accelerating rapidly, with two compelling Round of 32 matches scheduled on the horizon. These high stakes fixtures will showcase elite European powerhouses locking horns with highly motivated African and European challengers. Football enthusiasts globally are preparing for a thrilling series of evening matches as the sudden death tournament drama unfolds.
Match 1: Belgium Vs Senegal
Belgium secured their spot in the Round of 32 by claiming the top position in Group G. The Red Devils engineered a powerful finish to their group stage campaign after experiencing initial stalemates against Egypt and Iran. They unlocked their full potential during their concluding group encounter, which was characterized by a dominant collective display and highlighted by a standout performance from Leandro Trossard.
Belgian manager Rudi Garcia is widely expected to deploy a formidable starting lineup, anchoring the defense with world class goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois between the posts. Creative maestro Kevin De Bruyne and a host of elite attacking players will be tasked with supplying the necessary offensive spark and midfield dominance.
While Belgium's extensive tournament pedigree and sheer technical excellence position them as the pre match favorites, Senegal represents a dangerous obstacle. Having advanced to the knockout phase as one of the strongest third placed teams, the African nation is well known for its immense physical presence, explosive counter attacking speed, and an unrelenting competitive spirit. This clash of European tactical fluidity and African defensive resilience is scheduled to take place at Lumen Field, promising an open and highly entertaining battle.
Match 2: United States Versus Bosnia and Herzegovina
The winner of the Belgium versus Senegal matchup will move on to a potential Round of 16 encounter against either the host nation, the United States, or Bosnia and Herzegovina.
The United States Men's National Team (USMNT) enters the knockout phase with significant momentum after capturing first place in Group D. The co hosts registered highly impressive group victories over both Paraguay and Australia, comfortably absorbing a minor setback in a narrow final group stage defeat against Türkiye. The Americans will welcome Bosnia and Herzegovina to Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara for this crucial knockout match.
Star forward Christian Pulisic is primed to anchor the frontline for manager Mauricio Pochettino's squad, fueled by what is expected to be an electric and vocal home audience. Their opponents, Bosnia and Herzegovina, successfully negotiated a difficult group path and will aim to execute a disciplined, highly organized defensive strategy combined with flashes of individual technical brilliance to upset the hosts.
Nevertheless, the USMNT's distinct home field advantage, superior squad depth, and positive tournament trajectory place them as clear favorites to secure a passage to the Round of 16 on domestic soil for the first time since the historic 1994 tournament.
Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Match Schedule for Tonight (Thursday, July 2)
The tournament timings for television viewers tracking the action are detailed in the schedule below:
Match Fixture Kick Off Time (IST) Venue Location
Belgium versus Senegal 1:30 AM IST Lumen Field, Seattle
USA versus Bosnia and Herzegovina 5:30 AM IST Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara
Comprehensive Live Stream and Telecast Details for Indian Viewers
Indian football fans can easily access the live coverage of these crucial World Cup knockout fixtures through multiple official broadcasting mediums:
Television Broadcast: The matches will be televised live across the country on the newly launched Unite8 Sports network channels.
The Times of India
Digital Live Stream: Fans preferring online access can stream every single minute of the action live via the ZEE5 application as well as its official desktop website.
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