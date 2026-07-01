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FIFA World Cup 2026 Today matches: How to watch these games in India, Check timings and all information

The highly anticipated knockout stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup is accelerating rapidly, with two compelling Round of 32 matches scheduled on the horizon.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 01, 2026, 12:56 PM IST|Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 12:56 PM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026 Today matches: How to watch these games in India, Check timings and all information
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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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