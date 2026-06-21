/FIFA World Cup 2026: Undav’s late double stuns Ivory Coast, Germany snatch knockout spot in dramatic 2-1 win

FIFA World Cup 2026: Germany booked their place in the knockout stage with a dramatic 2-1 victory over Ivory Coast in Toronto. Substitute Deniz Undav scored twice, including a stoppage-time winner, as the four-time champions came from behind after trailing at half-time.
The Group E clash had plenty at stake before kick-off. Both teams went into the clash with three points from their opening matches and knew victory would secure a place in the next round. Germany eventually got the job done, but only after being pushed hard by an Ivory Coast side that looked capable of causing another upset.
Germany began brightly and almost scored within seconds when Kai Havertz met a long ball inside the box, only to send his effort over the bar. The Germans continued to create chances, with Havertz forcing a fine save from goalkeeper Yahia Fofana after connecting with a Joshua Kimmich cross.
Jamal Musiala and Felix Nmecha also tried their luck as Julian Nagelsmann's side controlled possession for long stretches of the opening half. However, Ivory Coast was well-organised and looked dangerous whenever they broke forward.
Their reward came in the 29th minute. Yan Diomande, who had been a lively presence down the flank throughout the opening period, reached the byline and drove a low ball across goal. Amad Diallo's effort was blocked by Nathan Brown, but captain Franck Kessie reacted quickest to tap home from close range and give Ivory Coast a 1-0 lead.
Germany thought they had found an equaliser before the break when Havertz put the ball into the net, but the goal was ruled out after Musiala was judged to have fouled Odilon Kossounou in the build-up.
At half-time, Ivory Coast held a narrow advantage despite Germany seeing more of the ball and creating several openings.
Germany returned for the second half with Antonio Rüdiger replacing Nico Schlotterbeck, who had struggled after picking up an injury before the interval. Ivory Coast nearly extended their lead through Kessie and Inao Oulai, but both opportunities went begging.
The Germans continued to press. Havertz headed wide from close range and Kimmich repeatedly delivered dangerous balls into the area. Bringing on Jamie Leweling, Nadiem Amiri and Deniz Undav, Nagelsmann then made a triple substitution just before the hour mark.
The move changed the rhythm of the contest.
In the 68th minute, Amiri delivered a precise cross towards the back post and Undav arrived perfectly to finish from close range. The equaliser gave Germany fresh energy and turned the momentum in their favour.
Ivory Coast responded by introducing Simon Adingra, Seko Fofana and Evann Guessand, while Nicolas Pépé later entered the match. The African side still looked capable of finding a winner and came close when Pépé's pass found Adingra inside the penalty area, only for the winger to hesitate at the crucial moment.
Germany also missed chances. Amiri was denied by Fofana from a promising position, while Brown forced another important save from the Ivorian goalkeeper.
With six minutes of added time announced, the match appeared to be heading for a draw that would have suited both teams. Germany slowed the tempo and kept possession, while Ivory Coast defended deep.
Then came the decisive moment.
In the fourth minute of added time, Undav broke free in the box and guided the ball past the keeper to seal a 2-1 lead. There was a brief check for offside, but the goal stood, sparking celebrations among the German players and coaching staff.
As the final seconds ticked away, Nagelsmann urged the referee to bring the game to an end. Moments later, the whistle came and Germany had their second consecutive victory of the tournament.
The result sends the team through to the knockout rounds and strengthens their grip on top spot in Group E. Despite the defeat, Ivory Coast are still well placed to advance when they face Curaçao in their final group match. Their performance in Toronto showed plenty of quality, but Germany's depth from the bench ultimately made the difference.
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