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FIFA World Cup 2026: Undav’s late double stuns Ivory Coast, Germany snatch knockout spot in dramatic 2-1 win

Deniz Undav came off the bench to turn the game on its head, scoring twice as Germany overturned a half-time deficit. The result sealed their place in the knockout stage after a tense battle in Toronto.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jun 21, 2026, 04:04 AM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 04:12 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026: Undav’s late double stuns Ivory Coast, Germany snatch knockout spot in dramatic 2-1 win
Image Credit: Germany&#039;s Kai Havertz in action with Ivory Coast&#039;s Emmanuel Agbadou. (Photo: Reuters via ANI)

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