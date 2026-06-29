/FIFA World Cup 2026: Who will Canada face in Round of 16? Next opponent revealed

In a thrilling clash, Canada defeated South Africa 1-0 in the Round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with Stephen Eustáquio scoring a dramatic stoppage-time goal (92nd minute) at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The co-hosts, playing their first knockout match, dominated much of the game and capitalized in stoppage time to make history.
This marked Canada's first-ever FIFA World Cup knockout-stage victory and advanced them to the Round of 16 for the first time in their football history.
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Canada will now face the winner of the high-stakes Round of 32 matchup between the Netherlands and Morocco.
The Heavyweights: The Netherlands entered the knockout stage after winning Group F. If they win their match, it sets up a massive clash between Canada and the three-time World Cup finalists.
The Familiar Foes: Morocco, the breakout semi-finalists of 2022, progressed as runners-up in Group C. A Morocco matchup would bring a rematch of the Qatar 2022 group stage, where the Atlas Lions defeated Canada 2-1.
Regardless of who emerges from that side of the bracket, Canada is guaranteed a heavyweight challenge as they enter the last 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Canada’s historic tournament run will continue next weekend in Texas. Because Canada finished second in Group B during the opening stage, they will play the remainder of their bracket matches away from Canadian soil.
Opponent: Winner of Netherlands vs Morocco Clash
Date and Time: Saturday, July 4, 2026, at 1 PM ET (noon local) 10:30 PM IST
Venue: Houston Stadium (NRG Stadium), Houston, Texas.
Canada's road through Group B was a test of resilience. They opened the tournament with a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina at Toronto Stadium, followed by a dominant 6-0 routing of Qatar at BC Place in Vancouver.
Despite a tight 2-1 loss to Switzerland in their final group fixture, Les Rouges edged past Bosnia and Herzegovina on goal difference to claim second place.
The defensive partnership of Moïse Bombito and Derek Cornelius, combined with the tireless leadership of Alphonso Davies and Stephen Eustáquio, has forged a historic run that has gripped the country. Now, all Canadian eyes turn to Houston.
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