/FIFA World Cup 2026: Who will Paraguay face in Round of 16 after eliminating Germany?

Paraguay pulled off one of the greatest upsets in FIFA World Cup history by knocking out four-time world champions Germany in a breathtaking Round of 32 clash at Boston Stadium on Monday, June 29.
Following a grueling 120 minutes of football that ended 1-1, Paraguay held their nerve to win 4-3 in a dramatic penalty shootout at Boston Stadium. With this monumental victory, Gustavo Alfaro's squad has officially punched their ticket to the Round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
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Paraguay will face the winner of the remaining Round of 32 clash between tournament heavyweights France and European dark horses Sweden.
The Round of 16 fixture is scheduled for Saturday, July 4, 2026, and will take place at the Philadelphia Stadium in Pennsylvania. The South Americans are now just one win away from matching their best-ever World Cup finish, a quarter-final run achieved back in 2010.
Germany, under the guidance of Julian Nagelsmann, dictated possession early on, pinning the South Americans deep into their own half. However, Paraguay's defense put on an absolute masterclass.
42nd Minute: Against the run of play, Matías Galarza delivered a pinpoint cross into the box. Julio Enciso capitalised, meeting it with an audacious header to beat Manuel Neuer and send the Paraguayan fans into raptures. It was Paraguay’s first-ever goal in a World Cup knockout phase.
54th Minute: Germany responded fiercely after the interval. Kai Havertz leveled the scoreline, heading home a brilliant delivery from Florian Wirtz.
Drama in Extra Time: Germany pushed everything forward and thought they had found a late winner via Jonathan Tah. However, a VAR review disallowed the goal after ruling that Waldemar Anton had fouled Paraguayan goalkeeper Orlando Gill in the buildup.
In the shootout, goalkeeper Orlando Gill became a national hero, saving Havertz's opening attempt and setting the tone.
After Germany's Jonathan Tah fired his sixth-round penalty over the crossbar, Paraguay defender José Canale calmly stepped up, sending Neuer the wrong way to secure the historic victory.
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