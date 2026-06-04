FIFA World Cup 2026: Why fans won't be allowed to carry reusable water bottles Inside stadiums; New rule explained

In a major policy change ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026, FIFA has banned spectators from bringing reusable water bottles into stadiums across the United States, Canada and Mexico. The decision comes just days before the tournament begins and has raised concerns over fan welfare, especially amid expected summer heat conditions.

FIFA has updated its official Stadium Code of Conduct, removing a provision that previously allowed fans to carry empty, transparent reusable plastic bottles with a capacity of up to one litre inside stadiums.

Under the revised regulations published on June 2, reusable water bottles are now classified as prohibited items. The governing body said the move was taken to prevent bottles from being thrown and potentially causing injury to players, officials or spectators.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The updated code states that bottles, cups, jars, cans or any other closed or capped receptacles that could be thrown or cause harm are not permitted inside stadiums. FIFA has specifically clarified that reusable water bottles cannot be brought into venues.

What Items are still allowed?

The policy includes limited exceptions. Fans will be allowed to carry:

- Baby milk and sterilised water for children, up to one litre per child.

- Liquids required for medical reasons, up to 500ml, provided the spectator presents a valid medical certificate in English, French or Spanish and the liquid is intended for the person carrying it.

The regulations also prohibit alcohol brought from outside and restrict most liquids exceeding 100ml unless purchased inside the stadium.

FIFA explains reason behind the ban

In a statement, FIFA said the decision was made to ensure safety inside venues. “Outside bottles are already prohibited at several of these venues for safety considerations, and FIFA is applying this consideration across its tournament stadiums,” the organisation stated.

FIFA added that host cities and local authorities are working on several heat-mitigation measures around stadiums, including hydration stations, misting areas, cooling tents and fans to assist supporters attending matches.

The governing body also said water bottle prices inside stadiums will remain consistent with pricing during other events hosted at the respective venues.

Concerns grow overheat and access to water

The decision has triggered debate among supporters and fan groups, particularly because several World Cup venues are expecte to experience high temperatures during the tournament.

The move also marks a change from FIFA's approach during the Club World Cup, where spectators were allowed to carry empty plastic bottles into many of the same stadiums.

Fan representatives have questioned whether restricting reusable bottles could make it harder for supporters to stay hydrated, especially at venues without roofs and in cities that are likely to experience hot and humid weather during June and July.

The FIFA World Cup 2026, hosted jointly by the United States, Canada and Mexico, will take place from June 11 to July 19. It will be the first edition of the tournament featuring an expanded 48-team format.

As with millions of fans expected to attend matches across North America, FIFA's revised stadium policy is set to remain a talking point as the tournament gets underway.