/FIFA World Cup 2026: Why France vs Iraq match was suspended after Mbappé’s goal

FIFA World Cup 2026: France lead Iraq 1-0 at half-time in Philadelphia after Kylian Mbappé’s strike gave the French side the edge in a match later disrupted by severe weather and lightning warnings. The game saw France control large parts of the opening half, with Mbappé’s 14th-minute finish proving decisive after he combined with Michael Olise on the edge of the box.
Iraq had brief spells on the ball in attacking areas, including a header chance for Al Ammari, but they struggled to turn possession into attempts on goal. France looked the more settled side throughout, even as heavy rain began to affect movement and control on the pitch in the closing stages of the half.
Shortly after the restart period was due, officials suspended the match due to lightning in the area around the stadium. In a statement, FIFA said, “Due to the adverse weather conditions and the risk of lightning in the vicinity of the stadium, the FIFA World Cup match between France and Iraq has been suspended.”
The governing body also confirmed a standard safety pause, stating, “A 30 minute break has been announced; however, the situation is still being observed to determine if further delays are anticipated.”
It further stated that the game would only resume when conditions were safe. “The safety and security of all individuals is FIFA’s priority. We thank all fans for their understanding and co-operation,” it said.
As conditions worsened, fans were moved away from the stands into sheltered areas in the stadium concourse. The delay extended beyond the initial pause, with no clear restart time confirmed. Organisers reminded teams and spectators that there is no fixed limit for suspensions caused by weather. It means the matches can be held up for extended periods if safety protocols require it.
Earlier in the evening, the match had been played at a pace before weather conditions changed. France created the first clear openings through Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé, while Iraq attempted to build through midfield spells led by Al Ammari. A potential penalty appeal for France involving Dayot Upamecano was checked and dismissed after a brief VAR review.
The decisive moment came when Mbappé found space on the edge of the area, finishing with his left foot after Olise’s involvement in the build-up. The shot took a slight deflection and was touched by Iraq goalkeeper Basil, but the effort still carried enough power to find the net.
After the goal, France continued to press, with Barcola and Dembélé stretching Iraq’s back line. However, Iraq showed resilience in patches, particularly in aerial situations, where they managed to force a few contested moments in the French box.
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