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FIFA World Cup 2026: Why France vs Iraq match was suspended after Mbappé’s goal

Rain and thunderstorm in Philadelphia forced officials to halt the match shortly after half-time. France were leading through a Kylian Mbappé goal when lightning in the area triggered safety protocols and brought play to a stop.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jun 23, 2026, 05:14 AM IST|Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 05:14 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026: Why France vs Iraq match was suspended after Mbappé’s goal
Image Credit: Fans return to the stands as the second half is delayed due to severe weather. (Photo: Reuters via ANI)

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