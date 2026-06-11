FIFA World Cup 2026: Why Haiti were forced to change their jerseys ahead of first World Cup return in 52 years
Haiti were forced to modify their FIFA World Cup 2026 jerseys after FIFA ruled that artwork depicting the country's independence struggle violated tournament kit regulations. The controversy comes just days before Haiti's first FIFA World Cup appearance in 52 years, with the team set to face Scotland in their Group C opener.
- Haiti's long-awaited return to the FIFA World Cup after 52 years have been overshadowed by a jersey controversy, with FIFA ordering the Caribbean nation to alter its kit.
- The controversy comes ahead of Haiti's first FIFA World Cup appearance in 52 years, with the Caribbean nation set to return to football's biggest stage for the first time since 1974.
- Despite the changes, Haiti's kit still features the colours of the Polish flag, honouring Polish soldiers who supported the Haitian Revolution and were later granted honorary Haitian citizenship.
-
Trending Photos
Haiti's long-awaited return to the FIFA World Cup after 52 years have been overshadowed by a jersey controversy, with FIFA ordering the Caribbean nation to alter its kit just days before its opening match against Scotland.
The issue centres around a special design featured on Haiti's World Cup jerseys that paid tribute to the country's fight for independence. FIFA ruled that elements of the artwork could be interpreted as political and therefore did not comply with tournament regulations.
ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup 2026: Germany players pay bus travel costs for 600 fans amid transport price controversy
FIFA objects to Haitian independence- themed artwork
The original jersey design included imagery inspired by the Battle of Vertieres the decisive 1803 battle that helped secure Haiti's independence from French colonial rule.
The artwork depicted freedom fighters raising the Haitian flag and was intended to celebrate one of the most significant moments in the nation's history. Haiti had already worn the design during pre-World Cup friendly matches against New Zealand and Peru.
However, FIFA informed the Haitian Football Federation that the imagery breached regulations prohibiting political, religious or personal messages on official tournament kits. As a result, Haiti agreed to remove the design ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign.
ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup 2026: Germany players pay bus travel costs for 600 fans amid transport price controversy
Haiti calls FIFA decision a 'Misinterpretation'
Officials connected to the Haitian team reportedly described FIFA's ruling as a "misinterpretation" of the artwork's purpose. According to the federation, the design was never intended as a political statement but as a tribute to Haitian history and national identity.
Kit manufacturer Saeta also defended the jersey, stating that it was created to honour the pride, resilience and spirit of the Haitian people after extensive consultation with the Haitian Football Federation.
The company said it complied with FIFA's requests and successfully modified the design before the tournament.
The story behind the Polish flag on Haiti's kit
While the independence-themed mural has been removed, another striking feature remains on Haiti's World Cup kit, the colours of the Polish flag.
The inclusion is a tribute to Polish soldiers who deserted Napoleon Bonaparte's army and joined Haitian revolutionaries during the struggle for independence in the early 1880s.
Historical accounts suggest that several Polish legionnaires refused to fight against Haitians seeking freedom and instead supported the revolution. Following Haiti's independence, many were granted honorary citizenship and allowed to settle in the country. The symbolic design element remains one of the most unique historical references on any jersey at FIFA World Cup 2026.
Historic return after more than five decades
The controversy comes at a significant moment for Haitian football. Haiti's only previous FIFA World Cup appearance came in 1974, when they faced Argentina, Poland and Italy in the group stage.
Now, after a 52-year wait, the Caribbean nation is back on football's biggest stage and will begin its campaign against Scotland in Group C.
How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India
Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across Zee5 app and website.
Link: https://www.zee5.com/
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv