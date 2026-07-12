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FIFA World Cup 2026: Why was Breel Embolo sent off against Argentina? The controversial VAR decision explained

Referee Joao Pinheiro initially booked Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes after a late challenge on Embolo. The decision looked straightforward until the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) advised the Portuguese official to review the incident on the pitchside monitor.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jul 12, 2026, 11:46 AM IST|Updated: Jul 12, 2026, 11:46 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026: Why was Breel Embolo sent off against Argentina? The controversial VAR decision explained
Image Credit: (Switzerland&#039;s Breel Embolo remonstrates with referee Joao Pedro Silva Pinheiro after he was shown the second yellow card. (Photo: Screen Grab/ITV Football)

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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