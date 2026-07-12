/FIFA World Cup 2026: Why was Breel Embolo sent off against Argentina? The controversial VAR decision explained

FIFA World Cup 2026: Breel Embolo’s sending-off against Argentina turned into one of the most controversial refereeing decisions of this tournament after VAR cancelled a booking for an Argentine player and instead showed the Swiss striker a second yellow card. The incident took place midway through the second half of Saturday (July 11)’s quarter-final when Argentina were leading 1-0.
Referee Joao Pinheiro initially booked Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes after a late challenge on Embolo. The decision looked straightforward until the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) advised the Portuguese official to review the incident on the pitchside monitor.
After watching the replay, Pinheiro reached a different conclusion. He ruled that Paredes had not committed a foul, cancelled the yellow card shown to the Argentine midfielder and instead booked Embolo for simulation.
The decision changed the course of the match because Embolo had been cautioned earlier. The second yellow card meant the Switzerland striker was sent off. It reduced his side to 10 men.
Swiss players surrounded the referee to protest the decision, while Embolo pleaded with the official after realising the review had ended his night. The striker was visibly emotional and left the field in tears as teammates tried to console him before play resumed.
The incident soon became one of the most discussed moments of the match, with many fans on social media questioning the decision. It also led to a debate over VAR interventions involving Argentina during this World Cup.
The decision to caution Embolo was based on the Laws of the Game issued by the International Football Association Board (IFAB), which is football's law-making body.
Simulation is unsporting behaviour under Law 12, which deals with fouls and misconduct. The rules state that a player must be shown a yellow card if he attempts to deceive the referee by pretending to have been fouled or by feigning an injury.
The law states that a caution for unsporting behaviour must be issued if a player "...attempts to deceive the referee, e.g. by feigning injury or pretending to have been fouled (simulation)”.
Since Embolo had received one yellow card earlier in the match, the caution for simulation automatically resulted in his dismissal.
Although simulation is a bookable offence under the IFAB Laws of the Game, a player being sent off after receiving a second yellow card for diving is extremely uncommon in professional football.
Referees are more cautious while considering a second booking because it leaves one team with 10 players and can have a major impact on the outcome of a match. While yellow cards are regularly shown for reckless tackles, delaying play or stopping promising attacks, second cautions for simulation are rarely seen.
The Argentina-Switzerland quarter-final proved to be an exception.
According to available FIFA records, Embolo became only the fourth player in FIFA World Cup history to receive a second yellow card for simulation. He is also the first player to be dismissed in this manner since Ghana's Asamoah Gyan during a match against Brazil at the FIFA World Cup 2006.
The dismissal came at a crucial stage of the contest. Switzerland had equalised after falling behind early, but playing with 10 men made the task much harder against the defending champions. Argentina eventually scored twice in extra time to seal a 3-1 victory and book their place in the FIFA World Cup semifinals.
Even after the final whistle, Embolo’s dismissal was the moment everyone was talking about. The unusual use of Law 12 became the defining moment of the quarter-final, with many still debating whether VAR had made the right call.
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