FIFA World Cup 2026: Why was Somali referee Omar Artan denied entry into US despite holding a valid visa?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to get underway on June 11, but the build-up to football's biggest tournament has been overshadowed by a travel controversy after Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan was denied entry into the United States despite reportedly holding a valid visa.

Artan, one of the officials selected by FIFA for World Cup duties, arrived at Miami International Airport from Istanbul on June 6 but was not allowed to enter the country following additional screening by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP). Which means the experienced referee will not be able to take part in preparations for the tournament and, for now, remains unavailable for officiating assignments at the World Cup.

US authorities cite 'vetting concerns'

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In a statement, CBP confirmed that a Somali national arriving in Miami underwent secondary inspection, a standard procedure used to verify information and determine admissibility into the United States.

Following the review, officials concluded that the traveller was inadmissible and denied entry. While the agency acknowledged the individual was a FIFA World Cup referee, it did not disclose the specific reasons behind the decision, citing immigration protocols.

CBP also stressed that all visitors entering the country, including athletes, coaches, referees and support staff, are subject to inspection under US law.

FIFA clarifies its position

In response to the issue, FIFA said it has no role in immigration decisions taken by host nations. The governing body confirmed it had been informed that Artan's immigration status would not be changed at present. As a result, the Somali official will be unable to participate in tournament-related activities in the United States unless the situation is resolved.

FIFA further noted that decisions regarding visas and entry permissions ultimately rest with the host government, as has been the case at previous international tournaments.

Who is Omar Abdulkadir Artan?

Artan is widely regarded as one of Africa's leading football referees and is Somalia's only official selected for FIFA World Cup duties. His appointment was viewed as a major milestone for Somali football and African officiating. In 2025, he received further recognition after being named Africa's Best Referee at a CAF awards ceremony in Morocco.

Over the years, Artan has officiated several high-profile continental matches and built a reputation as one of the continent's most respected match officials.

Artan's case comes amid wider concerns over visa and travel challenges linked to the FIFA World Cup 2026. Several reports have highlighted difficulties faced by journalists, football officials and support staff from certain countries while seeking entry permissions. The issue has drawn attention because the tournament is being staged across the United States, Canada and Mexico, requiring frequent cross-border movement throughout the competition.