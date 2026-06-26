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FIFA World Cup 2026: Yuto Nagatomo creates history with feat no Asian player has ever achieved

Japan veteran Yuto Nagatomo etched his name into football history during the FIFA World Cup 2026 after becoming the first Asian player to feature in five editions of the tournament. The landmark moment came during Japan's final Group F clash against Sweden at Dallas Stadium on Thursday.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jun 26, 2026, 10:12 PM IST|Updated: Jun 26, 2026, 10:12 PM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026: Yuto Nagatomo creates history with feat no Asian player has ever achieved
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About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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