/FIFA World Cup 2026: Yuto Nagatomo creates history with feat no Asian player has ever achieved

Japan veteran Yuto Nagatomo etched his name into football history during the FIFA World Cup 2026 after becoming the first Asian player to feature in five editions of the tournament. The landmark moment came during Japan's final Group F clash against Sweden at Dallas Stadium on Thursday.
At 39, Nagatomo continues to defy age and remains a key figure in Japanese football. His appearance against Sweden added another chapter to an international career that has spanned more than a decade and a half. The defender has now played at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa, the 2014 edition in Brazil, the 2018 tournament in Russia, the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and the ongoing 2026 competition being hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.
With the achievement, Nagatomo also joined an elite group of footballers who have featured in five or more FIFA World Cups. The exclusive list includes global icons Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who have each appeared in six editions of the tournament. Other legendary names on the list include Luka Modric, Luis Suarez, Manuel Neuer, Lothar Matthaus, Andres Guardado, Rafael Marquez and Antonio Carbajal.
Nagatomo's historic appearance coincided with another positive result for Japan, who played out a 1-1 draw against Sweden to finish the group stage unbeaten and secure qualification for the Round of 32.
The opening 45 minutes saw both teams adopt a cautious approach, with clear-cut chances at a premium. Japan controlled possession for long periods and dictated the tempo in midfield, but Sweden's defence remained compact and difficult to break down.
Both sides were forced into injury-related changes before half-time. Sweden defender Isak Hien was substituted after picking up an injury, while Japan also lost Ko Itakura before the interval. Despite creating the better opportunities, including a chance for Keito Nakamura that was denied by Sweden goalkeeper Jacob Widell Zetterstrom, Japan were unable to find the breakthrough before the break.
The game came alive in the second half as Japan finally opened the scoring in the 56th minute. Daizen Maeda finished off a flowing team move involving Yukinari Sugawara, Ritsu Doan and Ayase Ueda to give the Samurai Blue a deserved lead.
However, Sweden responded quickly. Just six minutes later, Anthony Elanga capitalised on a loose ball, cut inside and curled an impressive effort past Japan goalkeeper Zion Suzuki to level the scores at 1-1.
With qualification within reach for both teams, the final stages of the match were played at a high intensity. Sweden pushed forward from several set-piece situations, but Suzuki remained composed under pressure to ensure Japan held on for the draw.
The result was enough for both nations to advance to the knockout stage, with Japan ending the group phase unbeaten. While the team celebrated progression to the Round of 32, the night belonged to Nagatomo, whose record-breaking fifth World Cup appearance further cemented his status as one of Asia's greatest footballers.
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