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FIFA WorldCup 2026: Haaland’s late strike sends Norway into historic knockout win over Ivory Coast

Norway won a tense knockout clash in Dallas with a late finish that settled the contest after Ivory Coast had drawn level. The game swung in the closing minutes, with both sides trading moments before the decisive strike.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jul 01, 2026, 01:42 AM IST|Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 01:47 AM IST
FIFA WorldCup 2026: Haaland’s late strike sends Norway into historic knockout win over Ivory Coast
Image Credit: Ivory Coast&#039;s Nicolas Pepe in action with Norway&#039;s David Moller Wolfe. (Photo: Reuters via ANI)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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