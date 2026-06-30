/FIFA WorldCup 2026: Haaland’s late strike sends Norway into historic knockout win over Ivory Coast

FIFA World Cup 2026: Norway reached the World Cup last 16 with a 2-1 win over Ivory Coast in Dallas. The result decided in the closing minutes after a match that was level right through stoppage time. Erling Haaland again struck the decisive moment in the 86th minute to seal Norway’s first-ever knockout win at a World Cup.
Both sides began with energy and purpose. Norway saw early touches for Haaland in the box, while Ivory Coast worked openings through Ibrahim Diomande and Nicolas Pepe. The opening phase was balanced, with neither team taking full control.
The breakthrough came in the 39th minute through Antonio Nusa. The young winger collected the ball on the left, moved past his marker and curled a precise effort into the top corner. The strike gave Norway a 1-0 lead at half-time and made Nusa the youngest scorer for Norway at a major tournament.
Ivory Coast responded with pressure before the break but could not find a clean finish. Their corners and set pieces created moments of tension, though Norway held their structure well.
The second half witnessed Ivory Coast push higher and plays with more intent. Their reward came in the 74th minute when Amad Diallo produced a brilliant equaliser. The Manchester United attacker combined with Nicolas Pepe, moved into space in the box and guided a composed finish into the far corner.
Ivory Coast gained momentum after the goal. They forced corners, tested the Norwegian defence and briefly looked the more likely side to take control. Meanwhile, Norway struggled to build attacks, with Martin Ødegaard seeing less of the ball than expected in midfield.
As the game moved into its final stretch, both teams had chances. Amad came close again from distance and forced a save from goalkeeper Ørjan Nyland. Ivory Coast also piled in a series of late corners but could not convert pressure into a second goal.
Seven minutes of added time set up a tense finish. Just when extra time looked likely, Norway broke forward. A move down the right ended with a low cut-back into the box, and Haaland was in the right place. His finish lacked power but had enough to cross the line, giving Norway a 2-1 lead in the 86th minute.
Ivory Coast pushed forward immediately, but Norway held on through the final moments, including another late corner that came to nothing.
The result was Norway’s first victory in a World Cup knockout match. Haaland has now scored in 13 consecutive international appearances with 25 goals in that stretch.
Amad Diallo’s goal was Ivory Coast’s first in a knockout stage at the World Cup. The match also featured one of the tournament’s unusual statistics. Three knockout games have now produced winning goals in the 85th minute or later.
Norway will now face Brazil in the Round of 16 on July 5. France meet Sweden later, while Mexico play Ecuador in the next set of fixtures.
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