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FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Germany beat Spain 1-0 to defend men’s title

Germany defeated Spain 1-0 in the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026 final to successfully defend their title in Wavre, Belgium. Michel Struthoff scored the decisive goal as Germany secured their fourth World Cup crown.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 30, 2026, 11:06 PM IST|Updated: Aug 30, 2026, 11:06 PM IST
FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Germany beat Spain 1-0 to defend men’s title
Image Credit: IANS

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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Germany beat Spain 1-0 to defend men’s title
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