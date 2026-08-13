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FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: How will it differ from previous editions? Explained

Co-hosted by Belgium and the Netherlands, this 16th edition fundamentally changes how the world champion is crowned. Here are the key structural shifts distinguish the 2026 edition of the FIH Hockey World Cup from every previous edition:

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Aug 13, 2026, 06:37 PM IST|Updated: Aug 13, 2026, 06:37 PM IST
FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: How will it differ from previous editions? Explained
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About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: How will it differ from previous editions? Explained
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