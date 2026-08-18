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FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026: India create history, break record with 6-1 win over South Africa

India thrashed South Africa 6-1 to register their biggest-ever win in Women's Hockey World Cup history. The victory took India to the top of Pool D with four points from two matches.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Aug 18, 2026, 09:35 PM IST|Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 09:35 PM IST
FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026: India create history, break record with 6-1 win over South Africa
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About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026: India create history, break record with 6-1 win over South Africa
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