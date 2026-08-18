The Indian women's hockey team produced a commanding performance at the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026, defeating South Africa 6-1 at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen on Tuesday.
The victory was India's first of the tournament and their biggest-ever win in Women's Hockey World Cup history. Six different Indian players found the net as India moved to the top of Pool D with one match remaining in the first round. India had opened their campaign with a 2-2 draw against Olympic silver medallists China and now have four points from two matches.
India took control of the contest with a strong attacking display and scored in each of the first three quarters. Sunelita Toppo opened the scoring in the 11th minute before Navneet Kaur doubled India's advantage in the 17th minute. Sushila Chanu then added another goal in the 25th minute to give India a 3-0 lead.
The Indian attack continued its momentum after the interval. Deepika scored in the 38th minute, followed by Lalremsiami in the 44th minute and Sakshi Rana in the 45th minute.
South Africa managed a consolation goal through Kayla de Waal in the fourth quarter, but India comfortably held on for a 6-1 victory.
The result marked India's biggest winning margin in the history of the Women's Hockey World Cup. Before Tuesday's victory, India's biggest wins in the competition had come by margins of three goals, including victories over Mexico and Italy, while their previous best against Spain was a 4-1 win in 1974.
The six-goal haul against South Africa therefore marked a new record for the Indian women's team at the World Cup.
The emphatic victory also strengthened India's position in Pool D. India are now top of the group on four points alongside China, with their superior goal difference giving them the advantage.
India will face England on August 20 in their final Pool D match, with progression to the next stage on the line. The team will now look to carry the momentum from their record victory into the crucial encounter as they target a place in the second round.
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