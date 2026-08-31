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FIH World Rankings: Indian Women’s Hockey team climbs to 8th after historic World Cup finish

India’s women’s hockey team has climbed to eighth in the latest FIH World Rankings after their best-ever World Cup finish in 52 years. The Indian men’s team retained eighth place despite an underwhelming World Cup campaign, remaining Asia’s top-ranked side.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 31, 2026, 05:35 PM IST|Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 05:35 PM IST
FIH World Rankings: Indian Women’s Hockey team climbs to 8th after historic World Cup finish
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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