First Gymnast to score perfect 10 reacts to Indian kids performing gymnastic in viral video

A video of two Indian school children performing gymnastic on a street has caught the attention of many on social media, including retired world-class Romanian gymnast Nadia Comaneci.

In the video which has taken the world by storm this week, a boy and a girl can be seen exhibiting somersaults and cartwheels in their school uniform with apparant ease on the street of India. The clip has so far recieved a total of 1.1 million views on Twitter.

Sharing the same on her official social media handle, the five-time Olympic gold medallist was full of praise for the two school kids.

"This is awesome,” Comaneci wrote on Twitter along with the video.

This is awesome pic.twitter.com/G3MxCo0TzG — Nadia Comaneci (@nadiacomaneci10) August 29, 2019

Later, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju also shared Comaneci's tweet and urged to introduce these two kids to him.

"I'm happy that @nadiacomaneci10 tweeted it! As first gymnast who scored perfect 10.0 at the 1976 Montreal Olympics, and then, received six more perfect 10s to win three gold medals, it becomes very special. I've urged to introduce these kids to me," he wrote.

I'm happy that @nadiacomaneci10 tweeted it! As first gymnast who scored perfect 10.0 at the 1976 Montreal Olympics, and then, received six more perfect 10s to win three gold medals, it becomes very special. I've urged to introduce these kids to me. https://t.co/ahYVws8VCB — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 30, 2019

Besides Rijiju, many twitteratis also lauded Comaneci for sharing and appreciating rural talent of India. Here are some of the reactions:

This girl got attention of Nadia!So great madam for encouraging rural talent in India where 80%population live!They are not exposed to any type of training/access to funds!They are so neglected ignored forgotten! @KirenRijiju sports minister is trying to tap this hidden talent! — Sudarshan Chakra (@Sudarshan080856) August 30, 2019

Wow..... Compliments from the Queen of gymnastics, former Olympian from Romania ..... Coming from you, these words will definitely inspire school going kids to take up such sports at an early stage @KirenRijiju @Adille1 @virenrasquinha — Jignesh Purohit (@Jiguz) August 29, 2019

Unforgettable...your perfect 10 effort....Huge fan of yours Nadia. Glad to see this appreciation of school kids having fun. — Meghna Girish (@megirish2001) August 30, 2019

Notably, Comaneci was the first-ever athlete to score a perfect ten at a gymnastics event at the Olympics during the 1976 edition of the prestigious event in Montreal.