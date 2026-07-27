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  • /'Focused on performance, not records': Mirabai Chanu shifts focus to Asian Games after CWG 2026 glory

'Focused on performance, not records': Mirabai Chanu shifts focus to Asian Games after CWG 2026 glory

Mirabai Chanu was always the heavy favourite in the 48kg women's weightlifting, and the Tokyo Olympic silver medallist absolutely dominated the field to win the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 27, 2026, 05:14 PM IST|Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 05:14 PM IST
'Focused on performance, not records': Mirabai Chanu shifts focus to Asian Games after CWG 2026 glory
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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