/Folarin Balogun creates FIFA World Cup history, becomes first USMNT player to score brace since 1930

Folarin Balogun etched his name into US soccer history after delivering a spectacular first-half brace to guide the United States Men’s National Team (USMNT) to a dominant 4-1 victory over Paraguay in their 2026 FIFA World Cup opening match at SoFi Stadium.
The 24-year-old Monaco striker, making his World Cup debut, delivered a first-half brace that powered US to their most dominant win in tournament history and marked the first multi-goal performance by a USMNT player at a World Cup since Bert Patenaude's hat-trick in the inaugural 1930 tournament.
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The match began with early promise for the hosts. Paraguay defender Damián Bobadilla inadvertently put the U.S. ahead in the 7th minute with an own goal. But it was Balogun who took center stage.
In the 31st minute, Christian Pulisic's deflected cross sat up perfectly for Balogun, who calmly side-footed home from 14 yards to make it 2-0. As the first half ticked into stoppage time, Malik Tillman threaded a brilliant ball from midfield.
Balogun shrugged off a challenge, dribbled inside, and unleashed a thunderous strike into the top-left corner, sending the sellout crowd into a frenzy and giving the US a 3-0 halftime lead.
Paraguay pulled one back after the break, but Gio Reyna added a late goal with a trademark trivela curl to seal the 4-1 result. Balogun was named Player of the Match, finishing with two goals and dominating the forward line.
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Born in Brooklyn to Nigerian parents and raised in London, Balogun had the opportunity to represent England or Nigeria but committed to the US in 2023. His decision has paid off spectacularly: he now has 11 goals in 28 appearances for the USMNT, emerging as the clinical No. 9 the team has long sought.
His brace not only broke a 96-year drought but also highlighted the depth and diversity of American soccer talent on home soil - the first World Cup games on US. turf in 32 years.
With three points secured and a historic performance in the books, the USMNT turns its focus to their next Group D challenge. The squad will travel to Seattle to take on Australia on June 19.
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