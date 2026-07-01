/'Football has been my life but health is priceless': Ronald Koeman quits as Netherlands coach after shock FIFA World Cup 2026 exit

Ronald Koeman has informed the Dutch Football Association (KNVB) that he will not extend his contract as Netherlands head coach once it expires. The 63-year-old made the announcement a day after the Netherlands were eliminated from the FIFA World Cup 2026. The Oranje were knocked out in the Round of 32 following a penalty shootout defeat to Morocco. Koeman's decision brings an end to his second spell in charge of the national team.
Koeman Reflects on His Tenure and Decision
"Precisely because I have worked so closely and intensively with this coaching staff and this group of players for such a long time, this was not an easy decision to make. I am grateful and would like to express my sincere appreciation for the dedication shown by everyone involved with Oranje during both of my periods as head coach," said Ronald Koeman.
"Of course, it is deeply disappointing that our World Cup campaign has ended so early. But once I have had time to process it and look back, I will mainly remember the great cooperation and the many wonderful moments we shared together. I would therefore like to thank everyone who contributed to that. I have decided that now is the right time to spend more time with my wife, children, and grandchildren. At this moment, it feels like the right and most natural decision."
Disappointing World Cup Exit
African giants Morocco kept their FIFA World Cup 2026 dream alive with a thrilling 3-2 penalty shootout victory over the Netherlands after the sides were locked at 1-1 following extra time in a gripping Round of 32 encounter on Monday.
Justin Kluivert, Quinten Timber and Crysencio Summerville all missed in the shootout as Morocco won 3-2 on penalties after the last-32 match in Monterrey ended 1-1 after extra time.
Posts on social media
"Last night I took the decision to end my stint as head coach of the Dutch national team,” Koeman said in a statement on Instagram. "We all shared the dream of making history at this World Cup, but we fell short. No one is more disappointed by that than I am. As head coach, the responsibility ultimately rests with me. Moreover, the past few years have made me realise once again that there are more important things than football,” he added. “Football has been my life, but health is priceless. When someone you love dearly is fighting a tough battle, your perspective changes".
WITH ANI Inputs
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.