/'Football has been my life but health is priceless': Ronald Koeman quits as Netherlands coach after shock FIFA World Cup 2026 exit

"Last night I took the decision to end my stint as head coach of the Dutch national team,” Koeman said in a statement on Instagram. "We all shared the dream of making history at this World Cup, but we fell short. No one is more disappointed by that than I am. As head coach, the responsibility ultimately rests with me. Moreover, the past few years have made me realise once again that ‌there are more important things than football,” he added. “Football has been my life, but health is priceless. When someone you love dearly is fighting a tough battle, your perspective changes".