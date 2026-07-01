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'Football has been my life but health is priceless': Ronald Koeman quits as Netherlands coach after shock FIFA World Cup 2026 exit

Ronald Koeman has informed the Dutch Football Association (KNVB) that he will not extend his contract as Netherlands head coach once it expires.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 01, 2026, 05:51 AM IST|Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 05:51 AM IST
'Football has been my life but health is priceless': Ronald Koeman quits as Netherlands coach after shock FIFA World Cup 2026 exit
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