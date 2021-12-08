Football legend Pele hospitalised again to treat colon tumor

Brazilian soccer legend Pele was hospitalized to undergo treatment for a colon tumor, Sao Paulo`s Hospital Albert Einstein said on Wednesday, adding that he is in stable condition and should be discharged in the next few days.

The 81-year-old three-time World Cup winner underwent a surgery to remove a colon tumor in September and spent nearly a month hospitalized. The hospital said at the time that he would need to undergo chemotherapy

According to Wednesday`s note from the hospital, Pele is now "continuing" his treatment.

The soccer legend said on Twitter last month that he was "fine" and feeling better "every day."