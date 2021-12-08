हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Pele

Football legend Pele hospitalised again to treat colon tumor

According to Wednesday`s note from the hospital, Pele is now "continuing" his treatment.

(Source: Twitter)

Brazilian soccer legend Pele was hospitalized to undergo treatment for a colon tumor, Sao Paulo`s Hospital Albert Einstein said on Wednesday, adding that he is in stable condition and should be discharged in the next few days.

The 81-year-old three-time World Cup winner underwent a surgery to remove a colon tumor in September and spent nearly a month hospitalized. The hospital said at the time that he would need to undergo chemotherapy 

The soccer legend said on Twitter last month that he was "fine" and feeling better "every day."

