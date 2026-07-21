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Former England captain and manager Kevin Keegan dies at 75 after cancer battle

Former England captain and manager Kevin Keegan died at the age of 75 after battling stage 4 cancer. Liverpool, Newcastle United and the football world paid heartfelt tributes to the two-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Published: Jul 21, 2026, 08:09 AM IST|Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 08:09 AM IST
Former England captain and manager Kevin Keegan dies at 75 after cancer battle
Image Credit: IANS

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