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Former India captain Sourav Ganguly set to enter ICC Hall Of Fame, join elite list of cricket legends: Report

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly is set to be inducted into the International Cricket Council Hall of Fame, according to a report, with the official announcement expected on July 11. If confirmed, Ganguly will become the 12th Indian to receive the prestigious honour, recognising his remarkable contributions as one of India's most successful captains and batters.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jul 08, 2026, 07:19 PM IST|Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 07:20 PM IST
Former India captain Sourav Ganguly set to enter ICC Hall Of Fame, join elite list of cricket legends: Report
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About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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