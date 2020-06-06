हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hamza Koya

Former India footballer Hamza Koya dies due to coronavirus

On May 26, Koya developed COVID-19 symptoms and was moved to the Manjeri Medical College hospital in Mallapuram.  

Former India footballer Hamza Koya dies due to coronavirus
Representational Image

Former footballer Hamza Koya, who represented India and Maharashtra in the Santhosh Trophy, passed away in a Mallapuram hospital on Saturday due to coronavirus, according to authorities.

With this the total number of Covid deaths in Kerala rose to 15.

The 61-year-old former footballer who has played for various Mumbai Football clubs, along with his family returned to his home town near here at Parapanagadi from Mumbai on May 21.

His son is presently working in Mumbai and along with him came the entire family.

On May 26, Koya developed COVID-19 symptoms and was moved to the Manjeri Medical College hospital in Mallapuram.

Two days back he developed breathing issues and was put on a ventilator but his condition worsened and he passed away Saturday morning.

Five of his immediate family members are also COVID-19 positive and are under treatment and their condition is stable.

The health authorities will now conduct the last rites of Koya under the COVID protocols.
 

 

Tags:
Hamza KoyafootballKeralaCoronavirus
Next
Story

Protests not an issue about American flag: NFL star Drew Brees to Donald Trump
  • 2,36,657Confirmed
  • 6,642Deaths

Full coverage

  • 67,40,023Confirmed
  • 3,94,984Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT7M52S

India, China military meet today: Will issue get resolved today?