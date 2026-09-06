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Formula 1: Kimi Antonelli storms from 19th to win Italian Grand Prix, extends championship lead

Kimi Antonelli delivered a stunning comeback at his home Italian Grand Prix on Sunday, charging from 19th on the grid to take victory at Monza.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 06, 2026, 11:36 PM IST|Updated: Sep 06, 2026, 11:36 PM IST
Formula 1: Kimi Antonelli storms from 19th to win Italian Grand Prix, extends championship lead
Image Credit: @MercedesAMGF1/X

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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