/France legend Luis Fernandez backs Kylian Mbappe over Lamine Yamal ahead of FIFA World Cup semi-final

At EURO 2024, Spain defeated France 2-1 in Munich, thanks in no small part to a Yamal strike. A year later, they found themselves back in Germany at the UEFA Nations League semi-final in Stuttgart. Spain were once again triumphant over Didier Deschamps’ side, this time by the odd goal in a nine-goal thriller, with Yamal netting a brace and Mbappe also getting his name on the scoresheet.