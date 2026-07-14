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France legend Luis Fernandez backs Kylian Mbappe over Lamine Yamal ahead of FIFA World Cup semi-final

France legend Luis Fernandez has backed Kylian Mbappe over Lamine Yamal ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final, saying the French captain "has the edge" because of his current form and leadership. Fernandez also tipped France to win the World Cup but admitted he would be happy if Spain knocked Les Bleus out and went on to lift the trophy.

Published: Jul 14, 2026, 11:12 AM IST|Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 11:13 AM IST
France legend Luis Fernandez backs Kylian Mbappe over Lamine Yamal ahead of FIFA World Cup semi-final
Image Credit: IANS

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France legend Luis Fernandez backs Kylian Mbappe over Lamine Yamal ahead of FIFA World Cup semi-final
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