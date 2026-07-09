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France vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarterfinal: Sunil Chhetri backs Les Bleus to win title, says 'unbelievable depth'

Sunil Chhetri has backed France to defeat Morocco in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal, calling Didier Deschamps' side the strongest title contenders. The India legend praised France's "unbelievable depth," saying their world-class bench gives them an edge over every other team in the tournament.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 09, 2026, 03:58 PM IST|Updated: Jul 09, 2026, 03:59 PM IST
France vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarterfinal: Sunil Chhetri backs Les Bleus to win title, says 'unbelievable depth'
Image Credit: IANS

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