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France vs Spain Live Streaming: When and where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final

France and Spain face off in a blockbuster FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final, with a place in the final on the line. Check the match date, kick-off time, live streaming and TV telecast details in India, along with the full squads for both teams.

Published: Jul 14, 2026, 03:07 PM IST|Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 03:07 PM IST
France vs Spain Live Streaming: When and where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final
Image Credit: IANS

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