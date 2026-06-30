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France vs Sweden FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch

France take on Sweden in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 as Didier Deschamps' unbeaten side looks to continue its title charge and secure a place in the last 16. Here's all you need to know about the live streaming, TV telecast, kick-off time, venue and squads for the France vs Sweden clash in India.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 30, 2026, 04:53 PM IST|Updated: Jun 30, 2026, 04:59 PM IST
France vs Sweden FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch
Image Credit: IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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