/France vs Sweden FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch

France enter the FIFA World Cup 2026 round of 32 with growing momentum and the weight of expectation firmly behind them as they prepare to face Sweden at the New Jersey Stadium, the venue that will also host next month's final.
Having negotiated one of the tournament's most competitive groups without dropping a point, Didier Deschamps' side now begins the knockout phase looking every bit like a genuine title contender.
Their campaign has gathered pace with each outing. A measured second-half display saw France overcome Senegal in its opener before a convincing victory over Iraq under challenging weather conditions. The group stage concluded in emphatic fashion as Ousmane Dembélé's hat-trick powered a commanding win over Norway, underlining the depth and firepower available to Les Bleus.
Sweden, meanwhile, arrives with far less pressure but plenty to prove. Graham Potter's men secured progression as one of the strongest third-placed teams after a hard-earned draw against Japan. Their presence in the knockout rounds is a remarkable turnaround, given their struggles during qualification, when they needed a successful playoff campaign just to reach the tournament.
That said, Sweden remains difficult to predict. Moments of attacking brilliance have been followed by equally concerning defensive lapses, making them one of the competition's most unpredictable teams. Their heavy victory over Tunisia showcased their potential, while a comprehensive defeat to the Netherlands exposed the vulnerabilities France will seek to exploit.
With several traditional contenders yet to fully convince, France has strengthened its case as one of the tournament favourites. However, knockout football rarely follows the script. Sweden's tactical flexibility could pose questions, but if France reproduces the clinical attacking displays that defined its group-stage campaign, it should have enough quality to book its place in the last 16.
Live streaming and live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 matches will be available on the Zee5 platform and app in India. A subscription will be needed.
Live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be available on the Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV channels in India.
Date and kick-off time: Wednesday, July 1, 02:30 AM IST
Venue: New York New Jersey Stadium, USA
Referee: Danny Makkelie
France -
Goalkeepers: Mike Maignan, Robin Risser, Brice Samba
Defenders: Lucas Digne, Malo Gusto, Lucas Hernandez, Theo Hernandez, Ibrahima Konaté, Jules Kounde, Maxence Lacroix, William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano
Midfielders: N'Golo Kanté, Manu Koné, Adrien Rabiot, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Warren Zaire-Emery
Forwards: Maghnes Akliouche, Bradley Barcola, Rayan Cherki, Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise, Marcus Thuram
Goalkeepers: Viktor Johansson, Gustaf Lagerbielke, Kristoffer Nordfeldt, Jacob Zetterstrom
Defenders: Hjalmar Ekdal, Gabriel Gudmundsson, Isak Hien, Victor Lindelof, Eric Smith, Carl Starfelt, Daniel Svensson
Midfielders: Yasin Ayari, Lucas Bergvall, Jesper Karlstrom, Benjamin Nygren, Ken Sema, Elliot Stroud, Mattias Svanberg, Besfort Zeneli
Forwards: Taha Ali, Alexander Bernhardsson, Anthony Elanga, Viktor Gyokeres, Alexander Isak, Gustaf Nilsson
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.