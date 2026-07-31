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Franco Baresi dies at 66: AC Milan and Italy legend passes away after illness

AC Milan and Italy legend Franco Baresi has died at the age of 66 after battling illness, bringing an end to the life of one of football's greatest defenders. A World Cup winner and Milan icon, Baresi won multiple domestic and European titles before serving as the club's honorary vice-president after retirement.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 31, 2026, 01:06 PM IST|Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 01:06 PM IST
Franco Baresi dies at 66: AC Milan and Italy legend passes away after illness
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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