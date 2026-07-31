/Franco Baresi dies at 66: AC Milan and Italy legend passes away after illness

“Announcing the loss of someone who embodied the heart and soul of AC Milan is incredibly difficult. But everyone at the Club and all the Milanisti must live up to the memory of Franco Baresi. We must be strong and gather every bit of energy, even at this saddest of times. We lost Franco only a few months after his last public appearance in a packed San Siro, at the Milan Winter Olympics opening ceremony, an event on the world stage he helped make unforgettable,” AC Milan said in an official statement.