French Open 2025 FREE Live Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch French Open Quarterfinal Matches Live Telecast On TV, Mobile APPs Online

The French Open 2025 is heating up as the tournament enters the exciting quarterfinal stage on Tuesday, June 3, and Wednesday, June 4. Some of the biggest names in tennis are ready for intense battles on the famous clay courts of Roland Garros. Top players like Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev, Jannik Sinner, Aryna Sabalenka, and Iga Swiatek have all made it to the quarterfinals. Fans can expect thrilling matches as they compete for a place in the semifinals.

Women’s Singles Quarterfinals Schedule

June 3 – Court Philippe-Chatrier

Aryna Sabalenka [1] (Belarus) vs Zheng Qinwen [8] (China)

2:30 PM IST

Elina Svitolina [13] (Ukraine) vs Iga Swiatek [5] (Poland)

3:40 PM IST (Approx.)

June 4 – Court and Time To Be Announced

Mirra Andreeva [6] (Russia) vs Lois Boisson (France)

Madison Keys [7] (USA) vs Coco Gauff [2] (USA)

Men’s Singles Quarterfinals Schedule

June 3 – Court Philippe-Chatrier

Lorenzo Musetti [8] (Italy) vs Frances Tiafoe [15] (USA)

4:50 PM IST (Approx.)

Tommy Paul [12] (USA) vs Carlos Alcaraz [2] (Spain)

11:45 PM IST (Approx.)

June 4 – Court and Time To Be Announced

Jannik Sinner [2] (Italy) vs Alexander Bublik (Kazakhstan)

Alexander Zverev [3] (Germany) vs Novak Djokovic [6] (Serbia)

French Open 2025: Venue Information

All matches are being played at the Roland Garros Stadium in Paris, France. The main courts for big matches are:

Court Philippe-Chatrier

Court Suzanne-Lenglen

Court Simonne-Mathie

French Open 2025: Key Tournament Dates

- Quarterfinals: June 3–5

- Semifinals: June 5–6

Women’s Final: June 7

Men’s Final: June 8

Where to Watch in India

Fans in India can watch the French Open 2025 live on the Sony Sports Network. Matches will be shown in English and regional languages.

French Open 2025 Quarterfinals: Live Streaming Platforms

- SonyLIV (subscription required)

- JioTV

- FanCode (app and website)

French Open 2025 Quarterfinals: Complete Live Streaming Details

