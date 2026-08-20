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From Arsenal's title defence to Man City’s post-Rodri era: 5 reasons 2026-27 Premier League promises unmissable drama

With a new managerial era taking shape, Arsenal looking to defend their crown, an Indian connection at one of England’s most iconic clubs and blockbuster fixtures arriving early, the new Premier League season promises plenty of drama.  

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Aug 20, 2026, 11:53 PM IST|Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 11:53 PM IST
From Arsenal's title defence to Man City’s post-Rodri era: 5 reasons 2026-27 Premier League promises unmissable drama
Image Credit: AI

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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From Arsenal's title defence to Man City’s post-Rodri era: 5 reasons 2026-27 Premier League promises unmissable drama
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