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FROM CRICKET TO GOLD: How 134 KPH medium pacer Rumesh Pathirage defeated Neeraj Chopra in Glasgow

In an exceptional exhibition of raw power and technical precision, Sri Lankan javelin sensation Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage delivered a monumental performance at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Scotland, launching an extraordinary throw of 89.75 meters to capture the gold medal.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Aug 01, 2026, 08:13 AM IST|Updated: Aug 01, 2026, 08:14 AM IST
FROM CRICKET TO GOLD: How 134 KPH medium pacer Rumesh Pathirage defeated Neeraj Chopra in Glasgow
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About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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FROM CRICKET TO GOLD: How 134 KPH medium pacer Rumesh Pathirage defeated Neeraj Chopra in Glasgow
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