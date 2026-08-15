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From Gold Medals to Grassroots: Is Sport finally driving India's Nation-Building?

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday highlighted the contribution of sportspersons to India's nation-building process, saying every citizen who performs their duties contributes to the country's progress.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 15, 2026, 07:24 AM IST|Updated: Aug 15, 2026, 07:24 AM IST
From Gold Medals to Grassroots: Is Sport finally driving India's Nation-Building?
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

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IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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From Gold Medals to Grassroots: Is Sport finally driving India's Nation-Building?
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