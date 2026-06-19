/From heartbreak to joy: Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha's mother granted US visa after missing Spain match

In a heartwarming turn of events that has captured global attention, the mother of Cape Verde’s star goalkeeper Vozinha has been granted a US visa, allowing her to travel to the United States and watch her son play live in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 following a high-level diplomatic intervention.
Ana Candida Evora will reunite with her 40-year-old son Josimar 'Vozinha' Dias, in Miami ahead of Cape Verde’s Group Stage match against Uruguay on Sunday.
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The news comes just days after Vozinha’s emotional post-match revelation following Cape Verde’s historic 0-0 draw against Spain, where he kept a clean sheet with several standout saves and earned man-of-the-match honors.
Vozinha, who plays his club football in Portugal’s second tier, became an overnight sensation after helping the island nation - with a population of around 600,000 - secure its first-ever World Cup point. His Instagram following skyrocketed, and murals honoring him have appeared in his hometown of Mindelo. Yet his joy was tempered by his mother's absence, as she could not afford the high costs associated with obtaining a U.S. visa from Cape Verde, including a substantial bond payment.
"I cried because my mum didn't manage to be here because of the visa. Because of the money we had to pay... we didn't manage to get it done on time. I have worked my whole life for this moment," Vozinha had shared after the match.
The goalkeeper’s emotional appeal quickly went viral, transcending sports news and catching the attention of top government officials.
US House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries announced that he coordinated directly with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the State Department, FIFA, and the government of Cape Verde to fast-track the paperwork. Under official policy, all application fees have been waived to ensure the family reunion can take place.
"No mother should miss the chance to see her child make history," Jeffries said in an official statement, confirming that travel arrangements are actively underway.
The Miami Reunion
Back in Cape Verde, Ana Candida Evora expressed immense pride in her son's performance.
"I said that no ball would enter his goal, and that is exactly what happened," she told reporters.
With her documentation now cleared, Evora is flying out to witness Cape Verde's next big test. She is scheduled to be in the stands at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami this Sunday, June 21, 2026, when the Blue Sharks square off against Uruguay in their second Group H fixture.
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