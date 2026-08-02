Exactly four years ago, on August 1, 2022, Shubham Juyal was lying in an intensive care unit (ICU), grappling with the reality of an above-knee amputation. Hopeless, aimless, and watching his lifelong dream of becoming an Indian Army officer slip away just days before his interview, life seemed to have come to a devastating halt.



Fast forward four years to August 1, 2026, and Juyal is standing tall on the podium at the Commonwealth Games, holding a silver medal around his neck as he refuses to surrender his spirit.