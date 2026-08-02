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From ICU in 2022 to Commonwealth Games 2026 silver: Shubham Juyal's inspiring comeback

Shubham Juyal completed an extraordinary comeback by winning a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026, just four years after losing his leg in a motorcycle accident and spending time in the ICU. The former Army aspirant credited the Indian Army, his coach, family and friends for helping him rebuild his life, with his next goal set on winning gold at the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 02, 2026, 01:57 PM IST|Updated: Aug 02, 2026, 01:57 PM IST
From ICU in 2022 to Commonwealth Games 2026 silver: Shubham Juyal's inspiring comeback
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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