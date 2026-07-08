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  • /From UP Village to Wimbledon: Indian creator Vijay Kumar goes viral, says 'For ones who kept believing' - WATCH

From UP Village to Wimbledon: Indian creator Vijay Kumar goes viral, says 'For ones who kept believing' - WATCH

Vijay Kumar’s social media posts quickly garnered widespread applause, with countless users celebrating his improbable transition from small-town life to one of the world's most prestigious sporting events.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 08, 2026, 11:36 AM IST|Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 11:36 AM IST
From UP Village to Wimbledon: Indian creator Vijay Kumar goes viral, says 'For ones who kept believing' - WATCH
Image Credit: Credits - instagram

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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