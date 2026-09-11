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'Future captain, maybe?': Ishan Kishan heaps praise on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after Duleep Trophy win

Ishan Kishan praised Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s leadership qualities after East Zone’s Duleep Trophy triumph. The duo also shared a light-hearted exchange over taking credit for successful DRS calls during the final.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 11, 2026, 02:21 PM IST|Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 02:21 PM IST
'Future captain, maybe?': Ishan Kishan heaps praise on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after Duleep Trophy win
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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'Future captain, maybe?': Ishan Kishan heaps praise on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after Duleep Trophy win
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