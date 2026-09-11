/'Future captain, maybe?': Ishan Kishan heaps praise on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after Duleep Trophy win

At the same time, Kishan was quick to add, "Achha, junior toh tu hi hua (Oh, you are not a junior anymore now), sorry, sorry. That is one quality which I love about him. Hopefully, he'll be more dangerous than what he is today. I think it's not going to be his first or the last. I think he's gonna play many more like this, and he'll keep performing the way he's doing right now," he stated.