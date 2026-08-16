The Pakistan men's hockey team endured a frustrating start to their FIH Men's World Cup 2026 campaign, suffering a 1-4 defeat against England on Saturday in a match marred by an extraordinary administrative blunder. Beyond their struggles on the pitch against a formidable opponent, the squad drew intense scrutiny for leaving their essential penalty corner protective gear behind in the changing room.
The Bizarre Penalty Corner Blunder
The embarrassing incident unfolded around the 17th minute of the contest after England had already claimed a 1-0 advantage and earned a penalty corner. Realizing the mandatory protective equipment was missing from the pitch, a member of the team had to sprint back to retrieve it. Former Pakistan captain Salman Akbar highlighted the lapse online, sharing an image of a player in the green uniform rushing onto the field with a large black bag to deliver the forgotten gear.
Because of the ensuing disruption and delay, Pakistan captain Abu Bakar Mahmood was penalized with a green card by the match official, forcing him to spend two minutes on the sideline.
Scathing Criticism from Former Captain Salman Akbar
Weighing in on the blunder, Salman expressed severe disappointment on social media regarding the team's apparent lack of basic preparation and administrative rigour.
"Wow. Another unwanted record from Pakistan hockey. In the opening match of the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 against England, Pakistan reportedly forgot the penalty corner protective gear in the changing room. As a result, the captain received the green card. Forgetting essential protective equipment for penalty corners that simply cannot happen on the biggest stage of international hockey," he posted.
"Preparation is not just about tactics, fitness and skills. It is also about discipline and organization. The World Cup demands the highest level of professionalism. Unfortunately, moments like this raise serious questions about how prepared we really are for the big stage," he added.
Upcoming Fixtures and Recovery
Following this opening setback, Pakistan will look to regroup quickly as they prepare to face Wales on August 17, followed by a highly anticipated clash against arch-rivals India on August 19.
The Pakistan squad includes Waqar, Muhammad Abdullah, Muhammad Sufyan Khan, Moeen Shakeel, Abdul Waheed Ashraf Rana, Abdul Hanan Shahid, Zakaria Hayat, Arshad Liaquat, Adeel Latif, Ahmed Nadeem, Ghazanfar Ali, Imad Shakeel Butt, Muhammad Hammaduddin Anjum, Rehman Abdul, Afraz, Omar Mustafa, Abu Bakr Mahmood, Ali Raza, Abdul Matan, and Muhammad Imad.
Goalkeepers: Waqar and Ali Raza.
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