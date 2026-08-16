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Gems of Pakistan: Penalty corner gear left behind, captain handed green card vs England during FIH Men's Hockey World Cup

Beyond their struggles on the pitch against a formidable opponent, the squad drew intense scrutiny for leaving their essential penalty corner protective gear behind in the changing room.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Aug 16, 2026, 08:54 AM IST|Updated: Aug 16, 2026, 08:54 AM IST
Gems of Pakistan: Penalty corner gear left behind, captain handed green card vs England during FIH Men's Hockey World Cup
Image Credit: Credits - AI

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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Gems of Pakistan: Penalty corner gear left behind, captain handed green card vs England during FIH Men's Hockey World Cup
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