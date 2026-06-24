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Ghana thwarts England! Masterclass defense forces dramatic 0-0 World Cup draw

The result ensures England and Ghana will enter the final matchday of Group L in the top two. A point from their final matches against Panama and Croatia, respectively, will secure a spot in the Round of 32.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 24, 2026, 07:22 AM IST|Updated: Jun 24, 2026, 07:22 AM IST
Ghana thwarts England! Masterclass defense forces dramatic 0-0 World Cup draw
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

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