TAYLOR SWIFT THE LIFE OF A SHOWGIRL ALBUM

Gift For Swifties: Taylor Swift Reveals NEW ALBUM The Life of a Showgirl On Boyfriend Travis Kelce's Podcast, Know All Details

The announcement, which featured a sweet and slightly theatrical reveal, immediately set social media buzzing. 

Written By Varul Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Aug 12, 2025, 08:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • In a video shared by the New Heights official Instagram, Taylor walked in carrying a briefcase with orange accents.
  • The promo clip melted hearts when Swift complimented Kelce’s outfit.
  • Swift’s team dropped more hints through Taylor Nation’s Instagram on August 11.
Gift For Swifties: Taylor Swift Reveals NEW ALBUM The Life of a Showgirl On Boyfriend Travis Kelce's Podcast, Know All Details

Global pop icon Taylor Swift has officially announced her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, and she did it in one of the most unexpected ways possible: live on boyfriend Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce’s podcast, New Heights. The announcement, which featured a sweet and slightly theatrical reveal, immediately set social media buzzing. Swift told fans the album will release in October 2025, while teasing its mint green and orange-themed cover. Even though the official image remains blurred on the show’s Instagram page, it already racked up 75,000 likes in just six minutes.

The Big Reveal
In a video shared by the New Heights official Instagram, Taylor walked in carrying a briefcase with orange accents. She opened it and revealed the name of her new record, sparking overjoyed reactions from co-host Jason Kelce.

According to podcast teasers, the full announcement episode drops August 13 at 7 PM ET. Before the show aired, both Travis and the New Heights team cryptically teased a “VERY special guest” alongside an orange sparkle motif, reminiscent of the design on Swift’s website when she previously wrote about reclaiming her back catalogue. Swifties immediately guessed she was the mystery guest.

Podcast Banter & Lovey Moments
The promo clip melted hearts when Swift complimented Kelce’s outfit, telling him: “That’s such a lovely colour on you.” Kelce quickly replied, “Yes, I know, it’s the colour of your eyes, darling. That’s why we go so well together.” Swift laughed and answered, “We’re about to do a podcast.”

 

Jason Kelce’s cheers after the reveal made the moment even more electric.

The Visual Tease
Swift’s team dropped more hints through Taylor Nation’s Instagram on August 11, captioned: “Thinking about when she said ‘See you next era.’” The post included a carousel of 12 photos all orange Showgirl-themed outfits from the Eras Tour  and a snap of Swift with Sabrina Carpenter from a surprise set in New Orleans.

The Album & Career Context
The Life of a Showgirl follows an extraordinary discography:

Taylor Swift (2006)

Fearless (2008)

Speak Now (2010)

Red (2012)

1989 (2014)

Reputation (2017)

Lover (2019)

Folklore (2020)

Evermore (2020)

Midnights (2022)

The Tortured Poets Department (2024)

With her 12th album now just weeks away, Swifties are already dissecting clues, the colour palette, and potential track themes.

About the Author
authorImg
Varul Chaturvedi

A true-blue sports buff, for me, sports is not just a part of life, but my whole life instead. Cricket remains my forte, but I am also enthusiastic about other sports such as American Football, For... Read more

