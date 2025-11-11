Advertisement
KING’S BATON RELAY 2026

Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games: King’s Baton Relay Begins In India With Grand Launch By Union Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya

 Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, officially launched the King’s Baton Relay for the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games (CWG) at a grand ceremony held at DLF Avenue, Saket.

 

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Nov 11, 2025, 10:02 PM IST
The event was attended by Her Excellency Lindy Cameron, British High Commissioner to India, and Dr. P.T. Usha, President of the Commonwealth Games Association (CGA) of India. The gathering also featured several celebrated Indian Olympians and Commonwealth Games medallists, including Yogeshwar Dutt, Achanta Sharath Kamal, and Gagan Narang, along with senior officials from the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, the Commonwealth Games Federation, and the Sports Authority of India.

A Celebration of India’s Art, Sport, and Sustainability

Designed by acclaimed Indian visual artist Aaquib Wani, the King’s Baton reflects the vibrant fusion of India’s culture, artistry, and commitment to sustainability — themes central to this year’s relay. The Baton’s intricate design draws from India’s rich natural and cultural heritage, combining traditional craftsmanship with modern design elements that showcase the nation’s creativity and unity.

Messages of Unity and Collaboration

Speaking at the unveiling, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya said,

“The King’s Baton Relay embodies the values that unite the Commonwealth: harmony, perseverance, and progress. The artwork on the Baton beautifully captures our nation’s essence — rooted in culture yet forward-looking in spirit. It demonstrates how art and sport together can inspire sustainability and growth. India has always believed in the power of sport to unite people and nations, and this moment reinforces that belief. As the Baton travels across the world, it carries a message of friendship, equality, and a shared commitment to a brighter, united future.”

Her Excellency Lindy Cameron, British High Commissioner to India, added,

“The King’s Baton Relay is a powerful symbol of the enduring partnership between the United Kingdom, India, and the wider Commonwealth family. Delhi’s celebration captures the shared values that connect us, friendship, inclusivity, and progress through sport. The Baton’s design, inspired by India’s art, culture, and sustainability, perfectly represents how creativity and collaboration can bridge nations and inspire future generations.”

Reflecting on the event, Dr P.T. Usha, President of the Commonwealth Games Association of India, said,

“The Baton Relay is a testament to how sport connects communities and inspires excellence. As it travels through Delhi, it celebrates not only athletic spirit but also India’s artistic expression and dedication to sustainability. This moment strengthens our shared belief in unity through sport.”

The Journey Ahead

The Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games will be held from July 23 to August 2, 2026, marking the fourth time Scotland will host the prestigious event, following previous editions in Edinburgh (1970, 1986) and Glasgow (2014).  

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey, part of Zee News English's Sports Desk, is a passionate sports journalist with a focus on cricket, football, WWE, and tennis. Known for his keen eye and storytelling skills, he brings... Read more

